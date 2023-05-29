IPL 2023 Final | Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win fifth title

May 29, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated May 30, 2023 02:40 am IST - Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings claimed a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected but thrilling summit showdown here on Monday.

B. Sai Sudharsan slammed 96 in 47 balls as Gujarat Titans posted 214 for four after being asked to bat first.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interrupted play at the start of the second innings of a final that was pushed to the reserve day owing to heavy downpour, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in what could turn out to be the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final outing in the T20 league.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK vs GT live score, IPL final live updates

Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for CSK.

Earlier, GT were off to a flying start with their opening duo of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill putting on 67 runs in seven overs.

While Gill was sent back by star left-arm spinning all-rounder Jadeja for a 20-ball 39, Saha went on to make 54 off 39 balls to lay a strong foundation for a formidable total.

Saha was dismissed by seamer Deepak Chahar, who had dropped Gill when the batter was on 3.

Sudharsan, who has also been in good form in recent times, hit six sixes and eight fours in his whirlwind knock.

Tushar Deshpande gave away 56 runs in his four overs.

Scoreboard

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Dhoni b Chahar 54 Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Jadeja 39 B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Pathirana 96 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Rashid Khan c Gaikwad b Pathiran 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4

Total: ( For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-131, 3-212, 4-214

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Rashid Khan b Noor Ahmad 26 Devon Conway c Sharma b Noor Ahmad 47 Shivam Dube not out 32 Ajinkya Rahane c Shankar b Sharma 27 Ambati Rayudu c & b Sharma 19 Dhoni c Miller b Sharma 0 Ravindra Jadeja not out 15 Extras: (LB-1, W-4) 5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 15 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-78, 3-117, 4-149, 5-149

Chennai Super Kings bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-29-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-14-0, Rashid Khan 3-0-44-0, Noor Ahmad 3-0-17-2, Josh Little 2-0-30-0, Mohit Sharma 3-0-36-3

The teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.