IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG | Chennai Super Kings win toss, opts to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

May 03, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Lucknow

CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI

PTI

Lucknow Super Giants’ stand-in-captain Krunal Pandya (center) spins the coin for toss as Chennai Super Kings’ captain M.S. Dhoni (left) looks on ahead of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 3.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya is leading the side as regular captain K.L. Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury.

CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

