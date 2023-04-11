ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | Avesh reprimanded for throwing helmet; Faf fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

April 11, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run

PTI

Lucknow Super Giants batter Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh."

In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

