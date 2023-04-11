HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2023 | Avesh reprimanded for throwing helmet; Faf fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run

April 11, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Lucknow Super Giants batter Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants batter Avesh Khan celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh after his team was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during its IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG won the match by one wicket off the last ball and their No. 11 batter Avesh Khan, in excitement, flung his helmet after the completion of the winning run, which also invited a reprimand from the match referee.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," a media release stated.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined ₹12 lakh."

In case of Madhya Pradesh speedster Avesh, there were no financial penalty as a formal warning was deemed to be enough.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction."

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Related Topics

sport / cricket / Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.