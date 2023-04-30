HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Rajasthan elects to bat as Mumbai Indians brings in Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals made one change to the team from their last match, bringing back New Zealand quick Trent Boult in place of Australian spinner Adam Zampa

April 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@mipaltan

Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@mipaltan

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Royals made one change to the team from their last match, bringing back New Zealand quick Trent Boult in place of Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

IPL 2023: MI vs RR live updates

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in tearaway England pacer Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL / Twenty20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.