IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Rajasthan elects to bat as Mumbai Indians brings in Jofra Archer

April 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Royals made one change to the team from their last match, bringing back New Zealand quick Trent Boult in place of Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in tearaway England pacer Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan.