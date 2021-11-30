IPL 2022 | The purse dynamics

If a team retains four players, a total of ₹42 crore will be deducted from the ₹90-crore purse. For the first player, a franchise will be debited ₹16 crore, while ₹12 crore will be deducted for the second. The third player would cost ₹8 crore, and the fourth ₹6 crore.

If a franchise retains three players, the slabs are: ₹15 crore, ₹11 crore and ₹7 crore. The total will be ₹33 crore.

If two players are retained, the total will be ₹24 crore — ₹14 crore for the first player and ₹10 crore for the second. Single retention will cost ₹14 crore.

For uncapped retained players, the amount will be ₹4 crore.

Separate draft

The two new teams will have a separate retention draft. They need to make their choices between Dec. 1 and 25. However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended by a few days since the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to the CVC-owned Ahmedabad outfit.

An independent committee is set to be formed to investigate the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm.