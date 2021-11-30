Cricket

IPL 2022 | The purse dynamics

If a team retains four players, a total of ₹42 crore will be deducted from the ₹90-crore purse. For the first player, a franchise will be debited ₹16 crore, while ₹12 crore will be deducted for the second. The third player would cost ₹8 crore, and the fourth ₹6 crore.

If a franchise retains three players, the slabs are: ₹15 crore, ₹11 crore and ₹7 crore. The total will be ₹33 crore.

If two players are retained, the total will be ₹24 crore — ₹14 crore for the first player and ₹10 crore for the second. Single retention will cost ₹14 crore.

For uncapped retained players, the amount will be ₹4 crore.

Separate draft

The two new teams will have a separate retention draft. They need to make their choices between Dec. 1 and 25. However, there is a possibility that the deadline could be extended by a few days since the Board is yet to issue a letter of intent to the CVC-owned Ahmedabad outfit.

An independent committee is set to be formed to investigate the allegations of investment in a UK betting firm.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 3:18:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2022-the-purse-dynamics/article37759911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY