IPL 2022: SRH win toss, opt to bowl against CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Sunday.
CSK made a couple of changes, bringing in Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh for Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube, while SRH fielded an unchanged side.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
