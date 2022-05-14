IPL 2022 | KKR opt to bat against SRH, both teams make multiple changes

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win IPL match on Saturday. For KKR, Umesh Yadav came in place of an injured Pat Cummins who has gone back home, while Sam Billings will keep wickets instead of Sheldon Jackson. For SRH, spinner Washington Sundar and seamer Marco Jansen are back in the side in place J Suchith and Fazalhaq Farooqi respectively. Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.



