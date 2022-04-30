Cricket

IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on April 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai April 30, 2022 17:06 IST
Updated: April 30, 2022 17:06 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

RCB has made one change with Suyash Prabhudessai making way for all-rounder Mahipal Lomror.

Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar miss out for the Titans as medium pacer Pradeep Sangwan and batter Sai Sudarshan come in.

Teams-

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

