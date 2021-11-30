IPL 2022 retentions live updates | Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad retained by CSK

As the Indian Premier League 2022 retention deadline comes close, teams have more or less finalised their list of retained players. RCB have announced they are retaining Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Siraj, and they will go in the auction with a purse of ₹57 crore. MI, on the other hand, have retained Rohit Sharma to lead the team that will also feature Bumrah, Suryakumar and Pollard.

Here are the latest updates:

Chennai Super Kings

Jadeja, Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK announces retentions

Ravindra Jadeja has been retained as the number one player, followed by captain MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Faf du Plessisare the notable exclusions.

Happy to be back in yellow again, say Ruturaj and Jadeja. Moeen Ali also expresses gratitude.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH retain Williamson, two uncapped players

SRH retain Kane Williamson to lead the side, while the team also retains Abdul Samad and Imran Malik (both uncapped). Rashid Khan, touted as one of the best in T20 cricket, has not been retained as the two parties could not come to terms.

SRH will go to the auction with ₹68 crore left in their purse.

Punjab Kings

No KL Rahul for Punjab Kings; team retains Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh

"We know Arshdeep's talent, he is a local boy," says Anil Kumble. On Rahul, he said: "We wanted to retain Rahul. We gave him the captaincy two years ago and wanted him to be the fulcrum of our team. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect his decision."

Punjab will go in the auction with a purse of ₹72 crore.

Mumbai Indians

To release solid players absolutely heartbreaking: Rohit

"We're trying to keep an eye on who we can get in the auction," says Rohit Sharma as he hopes to find a perfect balance for the team. "For the players we have had to let go, we will look at those positions to be filled," he said.

Mumbai Indians

MI's retentions: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumatr and Pollard. Ishan Kishan, Hardik, Krunal and Trent Boult left out.

MI will be going to the auction with ₹48 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Very grateful, says Virat Kohli

"Obviously, when I was contacted, I said yes," the former RCB captain said on his retention. With "renewed energy", Virat Kohli the batsman will play for RCB in IPL 2022.

Retention rules

Total purse for every franchise has been increased to ₹90 crore as two new teams enter IPL.

As per the retention rules, teams retaining maximum four players (all capped) will lose ₹42 crore from the purse (player 1: ₹16 crore; player 2: ₹12; player 3: ₹8 crore; player 4: ₹6 crore).

Teams retaining three capped players will lose ₹33 crore (player 1: ₹15 core; player 2: ₹11; player 3: ₹7 crore).

Two capped retentions will make the teams shrink their purse by ₹24 crore (player 1: ₹14 crore; player 2: ₹10 crore).

If a team chooses to retain only one capped player, they will go in the auction with at least ₹76 crore in their purse (player 1: 14 crore).

For uncapped players though, teams will only lose ₹4 crore from their purse.