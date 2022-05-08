Cricket

IPL 2022 | RCB opt to bat against SRH

PTI Mumbai May 08, 2022 15:49 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League on May 8.

RCB made no changes to their playing 11 while SRH replaced Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott with Fazalhaq Farooqi and J. Suchith.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

