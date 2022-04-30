IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

PTI April 30, 2022 19:39 IST

Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account, having lost eight matches so far

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during Indian Premier League 2022. | Photo Credit: Rahul Gulati

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday. MI made a couple of changes with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming in place of Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat, while RR fielded the same playing XI. MI are yet to open their account, having lost eight matches so far, while second-placed RR are entering the game with three wins on the trot. Teams Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.



