IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2, to face Gujarat Titans in final

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 27, 2022 19:37 IST

Jos Buttler top-scored for RR with 106 not out as they chased down the target of 158 with 11 balls to spare.