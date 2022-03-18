IPL 2022 | Mark Wood out of tournament due to injury
Lucknow Super Giants had paid ₹7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month
England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL with an elbow injury.
A report in 'Espncricinfo' said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.
New entrants Super Giants had paid ₹7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.
Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound.
The Super Giants will be led by KL Rahul and coached by Andy Flower.
