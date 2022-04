IPL 2022 | LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for slow over rate

KL Rahul of LSG celebrates his century against Mumbai Indians on April 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 16, 2022 23:39 IST

Rahul smashed a blistering century in his 100th IPL game as LSG beat MI by 18 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in its Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday.

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium – CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

This was MI's sixth successive defeat in the ongoing edition of the league, while debutants LSG registered their fourth win to sit at the top of the table alongside Gujarat Titans.