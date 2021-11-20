IPL 2022 in India: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Saturday confirmed that the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in India.

Speaking at a function organised by Chennai Super Kings to celebrate its 2021 triumph, Shah said, "I know that you all are waiting to see CSK play at Chepauk. The moment is not very far. The 15th season of IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining.

“We have a mega auction coming up. It will be interesting to see what the new combination looks like,” said Shah.

Earlier this year, the 2021 season of the IPL started in India in April but had to be stopped midway through the season after members of the various teams tested positive for COVID-19.

The second half of the season was completed in the UAE between September and October.