IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sundar comes in place of Suchith for SRH
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
Washington Sundar came back in place of J. Suchith for SRH, while GT are unchanged.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. PTI AH SSC SSC
