Cricket

IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bat against RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai May 19, 2022 19:37 IST
Updated: May 19, 2022 19:37 IST

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final IPL league game here on Thursday.

GT made one change, bringing in Lockie Fergusson in place of Alzarri Joseph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

RCB too made one change, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Siddarth Kaul.

Teams:Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.

Related Topics
IPL
Indian Premier League
Twenty20
cricket
Read more...