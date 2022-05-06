IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

PTI May 06, 2022 19:31 IST

Titans, which has thus far lived up to its name, is closer to the playoffs than any other team, having lost just two of 10 games.

Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans. File | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Friday. The Titans fielded an unchanged side while MI made one change with Murugan Ashwin coming in for Hrithik Shokeen. The Teams: Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.



