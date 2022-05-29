Cricket

IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Gujarat Titans in IPL final

Cricket fans gather outside the Narendra Modi stadium to watch the IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on May 29, 2022.

Cricket fans gather outside the Narendra Modi stadium to watch the IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, on May 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals opted to bat against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final here on Sunday.

While Royals did not make changes to their playing XI, Gujarat replaced Alzari Joseph with Lockie Ferguson.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samso (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.


