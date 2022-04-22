IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Fascinating contest on the cards

Warner-Shaw juggernaut poses litmus test for RR bowlers

Rajasthan Royals has proven that it has possibly the best all-round bowling attack. Delhi Capitals in its last outing gave a glimpse of how its opening partnership can turn out to be the game-changer for the team.

No wonder then that more than the COVID-19 doubts and the unstoppable Jos Buttler, the mini-battle between the Royals quartet of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, R. Aswhin and Yuzvendra Chahal versus the Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could prove to be the decisive factor when both the teams square off against each at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday night.

Owing to the Delhi camp dealing with a spree of COVID-19 cases that have sprung up in its camp over the last week, the game has been moved from Pune to the Wankhede Stadium. And the Capitals will be keen on carrying the momentum it gained from mauling Punjab Kings on Wednesday into the game.

Match-ups

Royals will be hoping for Ashwin to showcase his artistry against left-handed batters by restricting Warner, especially in the Powerplay.

Boult will be the biggest threat for Shaw, with the Kiwi having dismissed Shaw thrice in five innings in T20s.

Besides hoping for the in-form openers to withstand the Royals attack, the Capitals will be hoping for its spin twins to contain Buttler and Co.

The Royals opener has already smashed two hundreds in the season.

If he digs deep yet again, it will make the job of its fancied bowling line-up much easier.