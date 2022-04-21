IPL 2022 | DC vs RR game shifted to Wankhede Stadium

Amol Karhadkar April 21, 2022 00:56 IST

Amol Karhadkar April 21, 2022 00:56 IST

BCCI announced the change in venue after Tim Seifert became the second Capitals cricketer and the sixth member of the contingent to have contracted COVID-19.

Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant in action against Rajasthan Royals. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

BCCI announced the change in venue after Tim Seifert became the second Capitals cricketer and the sixth member of the contingent to have contracted COVID-19.

Delhi Capitals’ next match, against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, has been shifted from Pune to the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI announced the change in venue after Tim Seifert became the second Capitals cricketer and the sixth member of the contingent to have contracted COVID-19. “The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the sixth Covid case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returning positive in today’s RT-PCR testing,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement issued on Wednesday. The Hindu understands that Seifert’s positive test report resulted in the BCCI offering Capitals an option to reschedule Wednesday night’s game versus Punjab Kings. Once Capitals decided to go ahead with the game, the BCCI conducted an additional test on the Capitals contingent. “The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent two rounds of Covid testing today,” Shah stated. Capitals were scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday’s games in Pune. But ever since last Friday when the COVID-19 cases in its camp started being detected, the games have been rescheduled in Mumbai to avoid long travel.



Our code of editorial values