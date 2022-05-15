IPL 2022 | GT restrict CSK to 133/5 despite Gaikwad’s 53

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 15, 2022 16:49 IST

CSK suffered a middle-order collapse and could add only 24 runs in the last five overs.

Gujarat Titans bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict Chennai Super Kings to a below par 133/5 despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad in their IPL game here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, CSK lost opener Dewon Conway (5) in the third over as Mohammed Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough. Shami’s angled delivery from round the wicket moved away after pitching which Conway nicked it to wicket-keeper Wridhimman Saha.

Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) first forged a 57-run second wicket stand off 39 balls with Moeen Ali (21 off 17; 2x6) and then added another 48-runs with Narayan Jagadeesan, who also struck an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls, for the third wicket.

Gaikwad, who hit four boundaries and a six, initially played with caution, as CSK crawled to 15/1 after four overs, as Hardik Pandya (0/8) and Shami did not give them a chance to free their arms.

Gaikwad then upped the ante in the fifth over, in which Yash Dayal leaked 15 runs. The right-handed batter was brutal on Dayal hammering him for two boundaries and a six over fine-leg.

In the next over, Moeen smashed two successive sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/31), a pull and a sweep shot, as CSK added 17 runs of the sixth over and raced to 47/1 after the power-play. Gaikwad played the odd shot even as he and Ali completed the 50-run stand for the second wicket in just 32 balls.

When it looked like the duo would score big, it was left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1/31), who broke the stand by removing Ali, who gave a sitter to Rashid Khan at deep-mid-wicket, in the ninth over.

Jagadeesan started with a boundary, but the fall of wicket stemmed the flow of runs.

After 13 overs, CSK at 90/2, were set for a big-score.

Jagadeesan then launched into Sai Kishore (1/31), hitting him for a boundary and a maximum in the 15th over, where CSK amassed 13 runs.

But Gujarat pegged back CSK by removing Gaikwad, who was caught at deep mid-wicket and Shivam Dube (0) in quick succession as they slipped to 114/4.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in their IPL game against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

While Gujarat fielded an unchanged XI, Chennai made as many as four changes with N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana coming in for Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu.

Scorecard:

Chennai Super Kings Innings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Wade b Rashid 53, Devon Conway c Saha b Shami 5, Moeen Ali c Rashid b Sai Kishore 21, Narayan Jagadeesan not out 39, Shivam Dube c Saha b Joseph, 0 Mahendra Singh Dhoni c Dayal b Shami 7, Mitchell Santner not out 1

Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-4) 7

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/65 3/113 4/114 5/130

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-19-2, Hardik Pandya 2-0-8-0, Yash Dayal 3-0-27-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-15-1, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 4-0-31-1.