Cricket

IPL 2021 | Tired of coming second in Super Overs, says Williamson

Williamson.  

Be it the World Cup or IPL, Kane Williamson says he is “getting tired” of finishing second in Super Overs.

The New Zealander’s latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals in the tie-breaker.

“It is really uncanny in the game of cricket that things can end in a tie, but I suppose it is very, very exciting,” said Williamson.

The Kiwi skipper has been a part of a few Super Overs, the most famous being the 2019 World Cup final, which England won on a boundary-countback rule.

“I am getting tired of coming second in the Super Overs,” Williamson said at the post-match press conference.

“It was nice to be there at the end, it would have been a lot nicer if I was there at the end and we were on the right side of the result,” he added.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles

Cricket South Africa reaches agreement on new governance model

IPL 2021, KKR vs Punjab Kings | Brilliant bowling display by Knight Riders restricts Punjab Kings to 123/9

IPL 2021 | We are in safest bio-bubble but situation outside is grim: Ponting

2022 Commonwealth Games | India, Australia and Pakistan among eight countries to compete in women's T20

IPL 2021 | I told Rishabh that I too can bowl the Super Over, reveals Axar

IPL 2021 | Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

IPL 2021 | Pat Cummins donates USD 50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic

IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to outsmart each other in ‘battle of equals’

IPL 2021 | Despite early exits due to COVID-19 surge, BCCI says league will go on

Australia’s Tye tips IPL exodus from COVID-hit India

RCB’s Zampa, Richardson withdraw from IPL due to personal reasons

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from IPL to support family over COVID-19

IPL 2021 | Knight Riders desperate for a turnaround against Punjab Kings

Pakistan wins series

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh match ends in draw

IPL 2021 | Capitals squeeze past Sunrisers in Super Over

IPL 2021 | Australian pacer Andrew Tye leaves Rajasthan Royals camp because of ‘personal reasons’

England spinner Bess says he started "hating cricket" after long bio-bubble stay in India

IPL 2021 | ‘Hurricane’ Jadeja brings Royal Challengers crashing down

Our responsibility to give people some reason to smile, says Morris, about IPL amid COVID-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 10:35:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2021-tired-of-coming-second-in-super-overs-says-williamson/article34417272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY