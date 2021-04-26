IPL 2021 | Tired of coming second in Super Overs, says Williamson

His latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals in the tie-breaker.

The New Zealander’s latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals in the tie-breaker.

“It is really uncanny in the game of cricket that things can end in a tie, but I suppose it is very, very exciting,” said Williamson.

The Kiwi skipper has been a part of a few Super Overs, the most famous being the 2019 World Cup final, which England won on a boundary-countback rule.

“I am getting tired of coming second in the Super Overs,” Williamson said at the post-match press conference.

“It was nice to be there at the end, it would have been a lot nicer if I was there at the end and we were on the right side of the result,” he added.