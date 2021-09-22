Cricket

IPL 2021 | Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for RR's slow over rate against Punjab

KL Rahul captain of Punjab Kings and Sanju Samson (right) captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss of match 32 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, at Dubai International Stadium, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: -

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh for his side's slow over rate during their two-run win over Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here.

The Royals pulled off an incredible two-run victory over Punjab Kings with fast bowler Karthik Tyagi dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda and giving away only one run in the final over to snatch the win for his team at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Samson was fined ₹12 lakh," the statement added.

The two sides were playing their first match after resumption of the IPL on September 19.


