IPL 2021 | ‘Russell may be back for play-offs’

He is world-class, provides lots of entertainment: Hussey

David Hussey, Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor, feels all-rounder Andre Russell is close to being match-ready ahead of the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 11.

“He had a fitness test on Wednesday,” Hussey said. “I think he is maybe a game away so I think he will be pushing hard to get back in for the final [playoffs], which will be a huge boost not only for us but the competition. He is world-class, and he provides lots of entertainment.”

Russell missed KKR’s last game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Thursday, which Eoin Morgan’s men won by 86 runs; their second-biggest win in terms of runs. It also helped Kolkata seal a place in the playoffs; a remarkable turnaround for a side that had just two wins out of seven when the IPL was suspended midway earlier this year.

“At the halfway mark, we weren’t playing the type of cricket that we wanted to play. We are all about playing entertaining cricket — hitting fours, sixes — and with the ball, hitting the stumps, taking wickets, and fielding exceptionally well,” Hussey said.

Meanwhile, Royals skipper Sanju Samson praised Rahul Tewatia for his 36-ball 44, but rued the lack of partnerships.

“Sharjah is his (Rahul Tewatia) favourite ground, he enjoys batting here. We could have a recent [decent] partnership with him. We could have had a close match...,” Samson said.