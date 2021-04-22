Cricket

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB | Royal Challengers opts to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Kumar Sangakkara, right, with Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson  

Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to field after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

For RCB, Kane Richardson comes in place of Rajat Patidar while the Royals brings in Shreyas Gopal at the expense of veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS

