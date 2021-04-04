CricketBENGALURU 04 April 2021 22:54 IST
IPL 2021 | RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal tests COVID-19 positive, in quarantine
Updated: 04 April 2021 22:54 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19, RCB stated on Sunday.
The southpaw, who tested positive on March 22, has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence here, a RCB media release stated.
The 20-year-old will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative.
The RCB medical team is in touch with Padikkal to ensure his safety and well-being.
Padikkal is not among the 11 RCB players who are part of a training camp at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai.
RCB opens its IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) on April 9.
