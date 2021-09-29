Cricket

IPL 2021 | RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

RCB Captain Virat Kohli smashing a sixer during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajastan Royals (RR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar
PTI Dubai 29 September 2021 19:29 IST
Updated: 29 September 2021 19:33 IST

Kartik Tyagi comes in for Jaydev Unadkat in Rajasthan Royals’ playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

