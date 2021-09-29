Cricket

IPL 2021 | RCB opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

RCB Captain Virat Kohli smashing a sixer during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajastan Royals (RR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. File   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2021 7:33:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2021-rcb-vs-rajasthan-royals/article36737465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY