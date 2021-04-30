IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS | Kohli opts to bowl against Punjab Kings

Ahmedabad

30 April 2021 19:27 IST

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Washington Sundar in the Royal Challengers’ playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Punjab Kings left out Henrique Moises, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal and replaced them with Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar and Riley Meredith.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (capt), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal. PTI AT AT AH AH