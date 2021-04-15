IPL 2021, RR vs DC | Rajasthan Royal opts to bowl after winning the toss

Mumbai

15 April 2021 19:37 IST

Both teams make two changes each in the sides.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both sides made two changes from their previous match playing eleven.

For RR, David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkat came in for Shreyas Gopal.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read IPL 2021 | Depleted Royals take on upbeat Capitals

For DC, Kagiso Rabada came in for Shimron Hetmyer while Lalit Yadav replaced Amit Mishra for his debut match.

The Teams

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Manan Vohra, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.