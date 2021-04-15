Cricket

IPL 2021, RR vs DC | Rajasthan Royal opts to bowl after winning the toss

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both sides made two changes from their previous match playing eleven.

For RR, David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkat came in for Shreyas Gopal.

Also Read
Power centres: While Dhawan and Shaw provide bright spark at the top of the order for Capitals, Royals will look for a defining contribution from Buttler.

IPL 2021 | Depleted Royals take on upbeat Capitals

 

For DC, Kagiso Rabada came in for Shimron Hetmyer while Lalit Yadav replaced Amit Mishra for his debut match.

The Teams

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c/w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Manan Vohra, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 7:39:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2021-rajasthan-royals-vs-delhi-capitals/article34328036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY