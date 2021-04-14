IPL 2021 | Nortje’s second COVD-19 test result awaited

Rabada clears RT-PCR tests

Delhi Capitals’ South African speedster Anrich Nortje will not be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as his COVID-19 reports are still awaited.

However, the good news for DC is that Kagiso Rabada has cleared his RT-PCR tests and has joined the team’s training session.

There are reports that Nortje has tested positive, but the Capitals management hasn’t yet come out with any official statement. As per the IPL SOP, all players who have a positive result are tested once again in order to ensure that the first RT-PCR outcome wasn’t a false one.

Nortje and fellow paceman Rabada had travelled together and reached Mumbai on April 6. They were expected to be available from the second game after completing seven days of hard quarantine and a negative RT-PCR test result.

Now it looks like only Rabada will be available for selection as DC tweeted a picture of his first training session.

“At this point, we only know that Anrich Nortje’s results are awaited as he is in quarantine. We can only tell you further after we get the test results,” revealed a DC source.

Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of the tournament. Axar hasn’t yet fully recovered from the virus.