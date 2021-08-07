IPL 2021 | No quarantine for overseas players; families, franchise members could be punished for bubble breach

Dubai

07 August 2021 18:00 IST

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League will now take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19

None of the international players competing in the IPL will have to serve quarantine but the franchise members and families could face punishment if there is a "bubble breach", according to the health and safety protocols released by the BCCI ahead of the T20 tournament which will resume next month at the UAE.

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended in April after multiple bio bubble breaches, will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 with the Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI," the governing body said in its Health and Safety protocols, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Advertising

Advertising

The IPL will see participation of players from across the globe, including from Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh, among others.

According to the protocols, "All franchise team members must undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test, 72 hours before their scheduled flight ... All individuals must quarantine themselves and avoid contact with others after the RT-PCR test.

"All members whose RT-PCR test result is negative may travel to the franchise's city of choice," it stated, which means that there is no quarantine for international players.

The document also said, "depending on the country of flight departure, all international passengers arriving at Dubai airport are required to display a negative RT-PCR test report for sample taken between 48-72 hours before their scheduled flight.

"For passengers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification process," it added.

The document also laid down the process which the "franchise team members and their families would undertake" for "entering and remaining within the Bubble."

"They may only leave the Bubble in unavoidable circumstances. However, for unscheduled visits prior permission must be sought from the BCCI Chief Medical Officer before leaving the Bubble.

"Re-entry to the Bubble is only permitted after completing 6 full days quarantine and confirmation that all 3 results of the RT-PCR tests for samples collected on day 2,4 and 6 are negative," stated the protocols.

It also outlined what needs to be done in case anyone has to visit a hospital for any investigation.

"In exceptional circumstances, if members within a bubble are required to visit a hospital for investigation and/or treatment, green corridors will be created to avoid close contact with any individuals who are outside their Bio-Secure Bubbles," it said.

"(A) team member and accompanying team staff must wear PPE and sanitise their hands frequently during hospital visits. In the interest of the health and safety of the other members of the team, all members must follow the prescribed guidelines in this Health and Safety document to maintain the sanctity of the Bio-Secure environment."

The document also explained in detail the measures that need to be followed by the players, support staff, BCCI officials, ground staff, the vendors and rules related to Bubble-to-Bubble transfer and instructions about pre-IPL preparatory camps.