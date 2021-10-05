IPL 2021 | Need to just maintain our intensity: Fleming

‘There were probably clumsy mistakes’

After sealing a playoff berth, Chennai Super Kings has suffered two consecutive defeats.

Coach Stephen Fleming said the team needs to quickly regroup and get the intensity back.

“Sometimes, when you have qualified, things do change a little bit.

“We try to work very hard on keeping the intensity. We are on the back of three games in five days with a bit of travel. There were probably clumsy mistakes from us, which was the most disappointing aspect, but in terms of the competition, one of the key things is rebounding,” said Fleming.

“Second on the table, a chance to get to the top two is still a positive position, but we need to just maintain our intensity, get the flow and rhythm that we had before these two games," added the former New Zealand skipper.

Curran out

All-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL and the ICC T20 World Cup with a lower-back injury he sustained during the IPL, the ECB said on Tuesday. He will will have further scans and a full review later this week by the ECB's medical team.