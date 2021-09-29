IPL 2021 | Last two league games at same time to avoid giving unfair advantage to a team

DUBAI

29 September 2021 00:20 IST

New IPL teams to be announced on Oct. 25

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 p.m. IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

This is being done to avoid giving any unfair advantage to a team in case the last match has a side with a mathematical chance of qualification.

“In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

Advertising

Advertising

The two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

The IPL Media Rights tender for 2023-2027 will be released after the appointment of two new IPL teams, scheduled to be announced on Oct. 25.

It is understood that Sony and Zee, which has recently gone into a merger, is expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.