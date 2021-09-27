Cricket

IPL 2021 | Knight Riders have a score to settle with Delhi Capitals

What compounded Kolkata Knight Riders’ pain at Sunday’s last-ball loss to Chennai Super Kings was the injury to star all-rounder Andre Russell. Considering that KKR has some distance to cover for a place in the playoffs, Russell’s availability assumes paramount importance.

The extent of Russell’s injury, suspected to be a pulled hamstring, is not known but KKR would prefer to have him back for its last three games following Tuesday’s clash against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah.

DC has twice the number of points as KKR but cannot afford to be complacent against a rival keen to avenge the seven-wicket loss suffered at Ahmedabad. Notably for DC, that win triggered off its current four-match winning streak.

Having taken care of the passage into the playoffs, DC’s next goal — like CSK — is to finish first or second in the league.

After KKR, DC faces Mumbai Indians, CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore. For CSK, besides DC, its other rivals are from the lower half — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

KKR, first among equals involving teams on eight points, has done well after resuming its campaign. Now, KKR’s in-form top-order faces a severe test from DC’s impressive bowling in the first PowerPlay.

DC and KKR will be playing their second successive day-game after weekend clashes at Abu Dhabi. Given a choice, KKR may prefer to bat second considering its last two, comfortable victories came when chasing.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian Premier League
Comments
Related Articles
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson bats during the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 27, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Sanju Samson knock takes Rajasthan to competitive total

IPL 2021 | Kuldeep Yadav back from UAE after sustaining knee injury, may miss most of domestic season

IPL 2021 | A must-win game for Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

Moeen Ali to retire from Test cricket: reports

IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

IPL 2021 | Selection not in my hand, says Harshal Patel on not making T20 World Cup squad

IPL 2021 | Middle-order hasn't fired, that is putting a lot of pressure on MI, says Zaheer

IPL 2021 | Don't want to put too much pressure on Ishan Kishan: MI captain Rohit

Aus vs Ind | Wanted to stand up as a senior: Jhulan

Indian Premier League 2021 | Harshal Patel hat-trick helps Royal Challengers trump Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja during his knock against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2021. Twitter/@IPL

Indian Premier League 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja's cameo takes Chennai to thrilling win against Kolkata

IPL 2021 | RR need to address batting frailties against SRH for returning to winning ways

Mandhana, Deepti to play for title holders Sydney Thunder in WBBL 7

IPL 2021 | Did not play good enough cricket, our batsmen made lots of mistakes, says SRH coach Trevor Bayliss

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI | India beats Australia by 2 wickets in team's record chase

IPL 2021 | Our bowlers can get opposition out if we get decent score: Punjab Kings captain Rahul

Women’s ODI | India looks to prevent clean sweep in ODI series

IPL 2021 | MI and RCB will seek to fix batting woes

Indian Premier League 2021 | Punjab Kings edges SRH in thriller
Delhi Capitals players celebrate a wicket during the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi on September 25, 2021.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals go top after first-rate bowling effort
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 10:18:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2021-knight-riders-have-a-score-to-settle-with-delhi-capitals/article36701768.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY