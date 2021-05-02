IPL 2021 | K.L. Rahul set to miss the tournament after being hospitalised
He will undergo surgery for appendicitis.
Punjab Kings skipper K.L. Rahul is set to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League after a need to undergo immediate surgery for removal of inflamed appendix late on Saturday night.
In a statement, PBKS said, “K.L. Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests. Diagnosis led to a case of acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same.”
As a result, Mayank Agarwal replaced Rahul as the PBKS captain ahead of Sunday’s match against Delhi Capitals. Rahul currently holds the “Orange Cap’ with 331 runs.
Considering the post-operative care and the mandatory period of quarantine, Rahul is unlikely to take part any further in this edition of IPL.