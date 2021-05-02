IPL 2021 | K.L. Rahul set to miss the tournament after being hospitalised

K.L. Rahul.

NEW DELHI

02 May 2021 22:24 IST

He will undergo surgery for appendicitis.

Punjab Kings skipper K.L. Rahul is set to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League after a need to undergo immediate surgery for removal of inflamed appendix late on Saturday night.

In a statement, PBKS said, “K.L. Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests. Diagnosis led to a case of acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same.”

As a result, Mayank Agarwal replaced Rahul as the PBKS captain ahead of Sunday’s match against Delhi Capitals. Rahul currently holds the “Orange Cap’ with 331 runs.

Considering the post-operative care and the mandatory period of quarantine, Rahul is unlikely to take part any further in this edition of IPL.