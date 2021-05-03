IPL 2021: KKR-RCB match rescheduled after two players test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi

03 May 2021 12:42 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled from May 3 night with at least two KKR players — Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier — having returned COVID-19 positive test results ahead of the game.

Confirming that Monday night’s match has been rescheduled, a statement issued by IPL said the KKR camp will be tested on a daily basis now.

“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID-19,” the statement read.

”Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest.”

Despite the statement stressing all other reports — barring Chakaravarthy's and Warrier's — have been negative, The Hindu understands that a few other members of the squad are “showing symptoms”.

“The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results,” the statement added.

According to “Health and Safety Protocols” booklet that was circulated by the IPL to all the franchises on March 19, each “close contact” of an “affected person” has to isolate for “six days” and return “3 negative tests on day 1, 3 and 6”.

Assuming that KKR are unable to take the field till the weekend and no other team is affected by COVID-19, the IPL 2021 schedule will have to see a major tweak should the BCCI persist to go ahead with the second half of the tournament.

Chakravarthy is understood to have visited a designated hospital for a scan, something that is allowed according to the rulebook. The guidelines state anyone leaving the bio-bubble for personal reasons has to isolate seven days and clear three tests before being allowed to re-enter.

“In exceptional circumstances, if players are required to visit a hospital for scans, injections, etc green corridors will be created to avoid close contact with any individuals who are outside their bio-secure bubble. Players and accompanying team staff must wear PPE (face masks and gloves) during hospital visits,” the protocol adds.