IPL 2021 | Hazlewood pulls out ‘for personal reasons’

Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the upcoming IPL “for personal reasons”, his franchise Chennai Super Kings revealed on Thursday.

The decision of the Australian paceman took “CSK by surprise”, its CEO K.S. Viswanathan admitted to The Hindu.

Second Australian

Hazlewood is the second Australian, the first being Mitchell Marsh, to give the IPL a skip. Marsh cited bio-bubble fatigue as the reason.

Viswanathan said, “Whether there will be a replacement for Hazlewood will be decided by the team-management.”

Hazlewood figured in three matches for CSK in the last edition.

Back home, Hazlewood said, “I want to be in the best mental and physical shape for Australia's challenges in the long winter.”

This includes a tour of the West Indies and perhaps Bangladesh, the World T20 and the marquee Ashes.

Given the workload, Hazelwood reckoned a period of rest at home would enable him fire for Australia.

Ngidi may miss a few games

Meanwhile, South African paceman Lungi Ngidi is likely to miss the first few matches for CSK.

Viswanathan said, “He has a series against South Africa at home and, following a period of quarantine, should be available for us from the third game.”