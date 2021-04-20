IPL 2021 | Fleming says Moeen adds all-round value

‘CSK missed a player like him last year’

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is happy with the way Moeen Ali has brought value to the side, adding that the team missed an all-rounder like him last year.

“He is adding an all-round aspect to our game which we lacked last year.

“His contribution today [Monday] was just what we were looking for. We are absolutely happy with the way he has started,” said Fleming.

“He has been impressive and the way he is playing at No. 3 has been instrumental in us getting good scores,” added the former New Zealand skipper.

Despite another failure, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said he would continue to play aggressively.

“IPL demands risk-taking. When I succeeded I took a lot of risks and that is why I scored a 100 (in the first match).

“I don’t want to restrict my shots. I am willing to accept a few failures on the way, but at the same time, I will look to contribute to my team’s victories in the coming matches,” said Samson.