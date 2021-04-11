Cricket

IPL 2021 | Dhoni fined for slow over rate in CSK’s opener

M.S. Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings bowled out during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side’s Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals here.

Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor start to its IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium here on Saturday night.

“Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10,” the IPL said in a media statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined ₹12 lakh,” the statement added.

Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand.

