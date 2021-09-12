Cricket

IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals players arrive in Dubai

A view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals' team bus, in Abu Dhabi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed here safely on Sunday for the upcoming IPL, the franchise said.

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19.

Hard quarantine

The arriving players included Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav and all of them underwent COVID-19 tests upon landing.

The players will serve a six-day hard quarantine as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice.

Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, which is already part of the bio-bubble.

Delhi Capitals finished runners-up in the previous edition of the league last year, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit showdown.


