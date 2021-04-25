IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB | Can Dhoni & Co. stop the Royal Challengers juggernaut?

CSK's bowling will look to thwart Royal Challengers' batting firepower.

The duel of the swords and the clang as the metals make contact will signify the intensity of the combat in this top-of-the-table IPL clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will have to find a way past the three musketeers — Virat Kohli, A.B. de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell — in its quest to breach Royal Challengers Bangalore’s fortress.

RCB is on a dream run. It has four wins in four games. And the second-placed CSK has been victorious in three out of four. Sparks are bound to fly in the day game.

The surface at the Wankhede has some pace and the ball does come on to the bat.

Padikkal impresses

RCB is not about the Big Three alone. Young opener Devdutt Padikkal notched up a spectacular hundred against Rajasthan Royals.

There will be some seam movement and CSK’s lively Deepak Chahar will be a distinct threat. And Lungi Ngidi bowled with pace and venom against KKR.

Ravindra Jadeja is turning the ball across the bat’s face and can hurt line-ups.

Chahar versus Kohli and Jadeja against de Villiers and Maxwell will be captivating face-offs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is back among the runs for CSK and Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali have been stroking the ball with fluency.

CSK, led bravely by M.S. Dhoni whose parents are recovering from COVID-19, will be tested by Kyle Jamieson’s lift and movement and Washington Sundar’s parsimonious spin.

This should be an exciting ride.