IPL 2021 | CSK opt to bat, RCB bring in Christian and Saini

CSK replaced Moeen Ali, who is not fit, with Imran Tahir while Lungi Ngidi made way for Dwayne Bravo.

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

CSK replaced Moeen Ali, who is not fit, with Imran Tahir while Lungi Ngidi made way for Dwayne Bravo.

Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed missed out and Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini came back in the RCB line-up.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.