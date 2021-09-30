IPL 2021 | CSK beat SRH by six wickets, enter IPL play-offs

Sharjah

30 September 2021 19:28 IST

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match to qualify for the play-offs here on Thursday.

Opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and M S Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Full report to follow