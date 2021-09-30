Cricket

IPL 2021 | CSK beat SRH by six wickets, enter IPL play-offs

CSK brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran while SRH is playing with the same XI as the last game. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani
PTI Sharjah 30 September 2021 19:28 IST
Updated: 30 September 2021 23:14 IST

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match to qualify for the play-offs here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

Opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and M S Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Advertising
Advertising

Full report to follow

Comments
More In Sport Cricket
cricket
Twenty20
IPL
Read more...