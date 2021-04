IPL 2021 | Jadeja lifts CSK to 191 for 4 against RCB

Ravindra Jadeja scored 37 runs off the last over. File | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai

25 April 2021

Harshal Patel was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning figures of 3/51 despite giving away 37 runs in his fourth and final over

Chennai Super Kings scored 191 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 62 off 28 balls and lifted CSK to a competitive total.

Opting to bat first, opener Faf du Plessis scored 50 off 41 balls and shared a first-wicket stand of 74 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (33) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 191/4 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 62 not out, Faf du Plessis 50, Ruturaj Gaikwad 33; Harshal Patel 3/51).

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.