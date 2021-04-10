IPL 2021 | Behrendorff comes in for Hazlewood

Jason Behrendorff.

Chennai

10 April 2021 02:33 IST

The Aussie played for MI in 2019.

Chennai Super Kings has replaced Josh Hazlewood — who pulled out ahead of the IPL — with fellow Australian Jason Behrendorff.

The 30-year old Behrendorff is a left-arm seamer who bowls at a lively pace. A swing bowler, he can be potent with the new ball.

This is not the Aussie’s first stint in the IPL. He represented Mumbai Indians in 2019, where he played in five games.

Advertising

Advertising

Behrendorff has 17 wickets from 11 ODIs for Australia and seven scalps from an equal number of T20Is.

At the base price

Talking about the acquisition of Behrendorff, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told The Hindu on Friday, “We have got him at his base price of ₹ 1 crore. He swings the ball at a sharp pace and is a left-armer too.”

Viswanathan added, “We noticed that he has been in impressive form in the Marsh Cup being played in Australia currently and that prompted us to go for him.”

The CSK CEO said Behrendorff would be available for the franchise after the first three matches.