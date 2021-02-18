IPL Auction 2021 live updates | RR get Chris Morris for record 16.25 crores, RCB sign Maxwell for 14.25 crores

18 February 2021 14:52 IST

A total of 292 players will be competing for just 61 available slots across the eight franchises

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the IPL Auction 2021 in Chennai, starting at 3 pm. Like the previous year, this is a mini auction, which the eight franchises would use to fine-tune their squads and fill gaps caused by players being released and retirements during the off season.

On Thursday, a total of 292 players will be competing for just 61 available slots across the eight franchises. For the overseas players, a maximum of 22 slots are available. Hugh Edmeads is the auctioneer.

Allrounders in set 2.

Glenn Maxwell now,at 2 crores. No immediate interest. KKR open at 2 crores. RR go for 2.20. KKR say 2.40 crores. KKR scale it up to 2.80 crores. Anyone for 3 crores? RCB and KKR seem to be fighting it out for Maxwell as it goes to 4 crores. RCB hold the bid right now. KKR say 4.20 crores. RCB say 4.40. CSK now enter at 4.60 crores. CSK say 5 crore. CSK have only one overseas slot to fill. CSK scale it up to 6 crores. RCB say 6.25 and CSK say 6,50. This is now a CSK vs RCB contest. Scaled up to 7 crore by CSK. it's now 7.5 crores with CSK. CSK take it to 9 crores. CSK have a purse of nearly 20 crores. They are willing to spend nearly half on Maxwell alone. RCB push it to 9.75 crores.

CSK take it to the 10 crores mark. RCB say 10.25, CSK pondering and they take it to 10.50. RCB say 10.75. Now gone up to 11.25 and CSK say 11.50. RCB say 11.75 crores. Will a 3rd team suddenly pop in? CSK say 12 crores. RCB say 12.25 crores! Not ending anytime soon is it? RCB say 12.75 crores. Ball in CSK's court now. Thinking... CSK take it to 13 crores. RCB - 13.25. CSK push it to 13.50 crores. Can RCB top that? Yes, 13.75 they say. CSK say 14 crores. RCB say 14.25. The CSK team is wearing masks, the RCB isn't, just a random observation. Sold to RCB for 14.25 crores!

Kedar Jadhav for 2 crores, released by CSK now. Unsold.

Shakib Al Hasan now for 2 crores. KKR open the bids. Punjab show interest too. KKR say 2.40 crores. Punjab say 2.60. Sold to KKR for 3.20 crores.

England's Moeen Ali is next. Base price at 2 crores. CSK show interest now. Its between CSK and Punjab at the moment. CSK scale it to 3 crores. Punjab say 3.20. CSK - 3.40. Preity raises it to 3.60. CSK say 4.20. The bidding is now at 5 crore with CSK. Now it's gone to 6 crores with CSK. Punjab raise it to 6.75 crores. CSK push it to 7 crores. They coudnt get Maxwell, will they go all out for Moeen? Sold to CSK for 7 crores and all overseas slots filled by CSK.

Shivam Dube is up next. RR and SRH are the teams in the fray now. SRH at 95 lakhs. SRH push it to 2 lakhs. RR at 2.80 and SRH take it to 3 crores. Looks like SRH are withdrawing. Delhi enter at 3.80. RR push it to 4 crores. Sold to RR for 4.40 crores.

South Africa's Chris Morris is up next. Mumbai and RCB in the bidding war. MI take it to 3 crores. Quickly going to 5 crores. This is going fast! MI have it at 6 crores. MI now have it at 7 crores. RCB have it at 8.25 crores. MI say 9 crores. Can RCB raise it to 10 crores? YUp, 9.25 by MI. RCB say 9.75. MI say 10 crores. RR join in at 10.25 crores! Surprise. RR have it at 10.75 now. Is Morris going to overtake Maxwell now? MI say 11.50. RR taking their time. RCB say 12.50 crores. MI scale it to 13 crores. RR say 13.25 crores. Punjab enter the fray at 13.50. RR say 13.75 and Punjab scale it to 14 crores. Morris enters Maxwell territory at 14.25 crores. RR say 14.75! Not done yet. Punjab say 15 crores. RR say 15.25 crores. Punjab say 15.50 crores. RR say 15.75 crores. Punjab push it to 16 crores. RR say 16.25 crores. Can Punjab top that? Sold to RR for 16.25 crores.

England's Dawid Malan is up next, at 1.50 crores. He's one of the top T20 batters in the world. Punjab open the bidding. Sold to Punjab for 1.50 crores.

4.05 p.m. - There will be a 15 minute break.

3.10 p.m

Karun Nair is the first player at 50 lakhs. He goes unsold.

Next up is England's Alex Hales, base price 1.50 crores. He goes unsold too.

Jason Roy of England now at 2 crores. No real interest. Too late, unsold.

Steve Smith now for 2 crores. RCB open the bid for the evening! Others unmoved. Punjab keen? Will he go to RCB? Delhi raise it to 2.20 crores. Will RCB outbid that? Sold to Delhi Capitals for 2.20 crores.

Evin Lewis, 1 crore, goes unsold. Aaron Finch (1 crore) goes unsold too.

Hanuma Vihari is next and he goes unsold. End of set 1.

3 p.m.

Brijesh Patel, chairman of the IPL governing council, announces the start of the IPL auction. He makes an important announcement regarding sponsorship. VIVO have returned as the main sponsors. The previous edition was sponsored by Dream XI.

He thanks the UAE for hosting the IPL in 2020. He talks about the challenges faced last year in conducting the IPL in a bio secure environment in another country. Patel is hopeful spectators will be allowed this year. Therefore, an announcement is awaited in due course from the BCCI.

The IPL auction to be held here on Thursday carries with it several possibilities and combinations. Actually, this would have been a full-fledged auction but for the addition of two more franchises to make IPL a 10-team event in 2022. In all, 292 players will be in the fray, including 128 foreigners.

How teams fill their holes will depend on the purse left with them and the slots available, particularly in the overseas section.

There is still some uncertainty whether the forthcoming IPL would be held in India in its usual slot of April-May, though in fewer venues, owing to the COVID pandemic.

Amol Karhadkar, Senior Assistant Editor at The Hindu, discuss the auction dynamics keeping this in mind, analyse which teams are likely to be the busiest at the bidding table, uncapped players to watch out for, who could strike big, and more. Click here.